Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $109,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,560 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

