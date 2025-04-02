Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UHS opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.34.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

