Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in YETI by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

