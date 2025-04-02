MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

MET stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. MetLife has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $16,359,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $62,265,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

