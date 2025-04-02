Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,153.53 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,278.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,299.95. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.