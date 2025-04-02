MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.7% increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 41.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.17 on Wednesday. 23,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

