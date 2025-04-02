MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 76,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

