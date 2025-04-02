M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Insider Buys £14,550 in Stock

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) insider Richard Boleat purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,550 ($18,810.60).

MGCI traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 96 ($1.24). 440,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.51. The company has a market cap of £142.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. M&G Credit Income Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.29).

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 88.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. M&G Credit Income Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.27%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

