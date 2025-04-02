Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,309.13. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total transaction of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $251,874.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.89, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.07.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

