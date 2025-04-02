Michael J. Norris Sells 1,571 Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Norris sold 1,571 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,432 ($31.44), for a total transaction of £38,206.72 ($49,394.60).

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of CCC traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,463.20 ($31.84). 99,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,305.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,282.85. Computacenter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,004 ($38.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($31.35) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.96) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Further Reading

