MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of HOLOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 10,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

