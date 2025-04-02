MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.22. 66,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 131,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
