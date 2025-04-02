Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $2,890,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $173.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

