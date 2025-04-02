Mid Cap Stocks To Research – April 2nd

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hims & Hers Health, American Airlines Group, and IonQ are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization that falls between large-cap and small-cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion, although these boundaries can vary by market and region. These stocks are often seen as offering a balance between the growth potential of smaller companies and the stability of larger, established firms, making them attractive to investors seeking moderate risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. 288,420,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,541,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,376,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,649,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,821,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,609. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,659,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,009,709. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,731,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,119,641. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.50.

