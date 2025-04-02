Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 33,334,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 23,137,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.24.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

