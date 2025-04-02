Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.89% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $37,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $54.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,952.38. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $2,554,826.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,698.35. This trade represents a 92.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,081. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

