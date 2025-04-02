Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.43. 136,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 280,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Mission Produce Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,000. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $989,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mission Produce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

