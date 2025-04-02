Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.43. 136,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 280,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.47.
In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,000. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $989,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
