Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,391,000 after purchasing an additional 505,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 255,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.