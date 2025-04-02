Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,646 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 87,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

