Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 62.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 237,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Informatica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Informatica by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 826.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 311,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Informatica Stock Performance

Informatica stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

