Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,603 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 27,721.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 33,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

LITE opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

