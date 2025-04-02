Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 342 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.42.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

