Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,918,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,192,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.22 and had previously closed at $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.