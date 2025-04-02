Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 68,812 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,066,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 630,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

