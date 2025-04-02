Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in StoneCo by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in StoneCo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

StoneCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STNE stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.