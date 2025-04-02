Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 548,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.