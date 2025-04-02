Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Adient worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 803,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Adient by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 210,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 124,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Adient by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Adient by 36.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 6,924.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

