Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

