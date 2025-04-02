Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,677 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after buying an additional 1,866,197 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.
Liberty Global Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Further Reading
