Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 861 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dillard’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.9 %

DDS stock opened at $361.37 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $510.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

