Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Issues Earnings Results

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.

Mobile Streams Price Performance

Mobile Streams stock opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38. Mobile Streams has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

