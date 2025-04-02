Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Issues Earnings Results

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.
Mobile Streams Price Performance
Mobile Streams stock opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38. Mobile Streams has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
