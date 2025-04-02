Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $28.89. Moderna shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 4,996,103 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.