Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 60721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.62.

The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

