Morguard Corporation Buys 3,300 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Morguard Corporation acquired 20,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Morguard Corporation bought 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 2,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Morguard Corporation acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,550.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,250.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Morguard Corporation purchased 14,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,300.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Morguard Corporation bought 19,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,005.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

