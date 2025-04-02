MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $908.30 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $72.79 and a 52 week high of $96.28.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.15%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

