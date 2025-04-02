MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.50.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

