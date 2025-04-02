Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

