Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,562 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $115,663.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,633.76.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,335 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $719,046.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $333,067.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,442 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $233,416.54.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $162,693.08.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,277,837.07.

Natera Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,210,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Natera by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 40,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 96,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

