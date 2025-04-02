National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.