National Bank of Canada FI Has $72.93 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $72,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $330.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

