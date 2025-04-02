National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $53,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BKR opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.