National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$52.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.6 %

PAAS traded up C$0.60 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.22. 326,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -199.56, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$21.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total transaction of C$145,394.00. Also, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total transaction of C$47,314.95. Insiders have sold a total of 26,047 shares of company stock valued at $930,080 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

