nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.75-140.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.22 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

