nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.75-140.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.22 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.
nCino Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
