Nemes Rush Group LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

