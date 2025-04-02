Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $106,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IQVIA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

