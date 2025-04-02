Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

