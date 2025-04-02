Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.4% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NBXG opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

