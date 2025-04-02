New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,192,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

