New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Timken by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Down 4.3 %

TKR stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

