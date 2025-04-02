New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $451,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $88.16 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

